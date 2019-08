The product, which is called the Facial Fitness PAO and is made by Shlab HK, has weighted ends which produces resistance energy when you bob your head.

The company claims it tightens muscles for an improved smile.

You can buy one online for about £100.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

