SHKRELI'S LAWYER: My client 'is a hero'

Infamous former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli plead the fifth before Congress today, but his lawyer sure had some stuff to say after he and his client were escorted out.

Shkreli was called to Congress to testify about his company’s purchase of life-saving drug Daraprim. After it purchased the drug, Turing increased the price by over 5,000%.

Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, said after leaving the hearing that his client was not the “bad boy of pharma,” as one Congressman called him.

Eventually, he said, people would come to realise that Shkreli is “not a villain, but a hero.”

Throughout his hearing, Shkreli refused to answer questions about previous comments he’d made, and even would not speak after one Congressman said that they could talk about the Wu Tang Clan album he purchased.

Shkreli argued that if he spoke, he could say something that would incriminate him in an unrelated criminal investigation in New York. He did seem to be enjoying himself though, and was smiling and laughing throughout the entire proceeding.

Brafman said this was a result of nervous energy, and that Shkreli did not mean any disrespect.

