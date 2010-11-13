Woman Suing JPMorgan Says She Was Fired Because Her Co-Workers Had Sex At Work And She Complained

Photo: Myspace

Shivana Persad, a Trinidadian native who worked for a JPMorgan Chase branch bank between 2006 and 2009, is suing because she says her Guyanese boss fired over ethnic issues, the Daily News reports.The 26-year-old alleges that she was treated like a second-class citizen by her manager, Fazeila Mahedo, at Chase’s South Richmond Hill branch in Queens according to court documents.



Apparently Persad saw two of her co-workers having sex near a copy machine in March last year, so she complained to her boss.

And he replied: “You Trinis need to mind your own business.”

That’s just one of her complaints.

Persad has a list of grievances against her boss and the bank. She says,

Her manager called Trinidadians “lazy.”

Her manager called Trinidadians “nickel-and-dime workers.”

Her manager forced her to work on the Hindu holiday Diwali, though a Guyanese worker was allowed the day off.

Guyanese employees got “prized schedules,” while she was rostered on six days a week.

She was never paid for 400 hours of overtime despite having complained to management that the oversight had been made.

It was Persad’s complaint to HR, she says, that tipped Mahedo over the edge and paved the way for her subsequent transfer, and then firing.

From the NY Post,

The suit says she took her complaints to human resources, allegedly angering Mehado, who held a meeting with bank workers and then — allegedly glaring at Persad — brushed aside the HR complaint as coming from someone who was “pissed about a recent incident that occurred.”

The manager then allegedly warned that if anyone tried to “bypass [Mahedo] and complained to HR again, [they] should instead pack [their] bags and leave because [they] would be out of a job,” according to the suit.

JPMorgan is yet to comment on the case.

