YouTube's 'MVP' Shiva Rajaraman Just Bolted For Spotify

YouTube’s consumer products lead Shiva Rajaraman is leaving the company to join Spotify, according to Re/Code’s Peter Kafka.

Rajaraman was responsible for helping YouTube launch its own music subscription service, which is supposed to launch this fall. He’s one of several YouTube execs to leave in the last few months.

The response to the news on Twitter has been overwhelmingly positive towards Rajaraman, with several current and former employees making it clear how much they loved working with him.

One former YouTuber told Business Insider that Rajaraman was very fun and charming, with great interpersonal skills. He built constructive relationships with everyone, by working incredibly hard and producing top tier work, while always crediting his team and colleagues. Oh, and of course, he’s very smart, our source says.

Longtime YouTube employee, Hunter Walk tweeted that “beloved” wouldn’t be a hyperbole with Rajaraman, and that he was YouTube’s MVPs:

