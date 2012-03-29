Shitter Prints Your Twitter Feeds On Toilet Paper

Photo: Shitter

Australian entrepreneurs David Gillespie, Matthew Delprado and Johny Mair have made a get-rich-quick gimmick.With the tagline, “Social media has never been so disposable” and feces for an icon, they’ve created Shitter.



Shitter takes your Twitter feeds and prints them on four rolls of toilet paper. The rolls cost $35 plus shipping.

If you go through the ordering process, here are your options:

