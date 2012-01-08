Sh*t Santorum Says

Photo: AP
One of the reasons Rick Santorum is currently surging in the polls is because he represents an unapologetically conservative alternative to Mitt Romney.Translation: He is the latest recipient of the GOP’s attempt to anoint a not Romney and his time in the spotlight conveniently coincided with the New Hampshire primary.
And while he may be a new face to some Americans, Santorum has been around politics for a long time.
That means that, much like Newt Gingrich, Santorum boasts a long history of remarks that at times sound totally wild.
Bears as a metaphor for homosexuality, defence of marriage as a national security issue — welcome to Rick Santorum’s world.
'I have no problem with homosexuality. I have a problem with homosexual acts.'
-- Associated Press, April 23, 2003
'I'm for income inequality. I think some people should make more than other people, because some people work harder and have better ideas and take more risk.'
-- Des Moines Register, December 20, 2011
'There's a variety of factors that contribute to the earth warming and cooling, and to me this is an opportunity for the left to create -- it's a beautifully concocted scheme because they know that the earth is gonna cool and warm.'
-- The Rush Limbaugh Show, June 8, 2011
'Isn't that the ultimate homeland security, standing up to and defending marriage?'
-- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, July 14, 2004
'Many of the Christian faith have said, well, that's OK, contraception is OK. It's not OK. It's a licence to do things in a sexual realm that is counter to how things are supposed to be.'
-- CaffeinatedThoughts.com, October 18, 2011
'In every society, the definition of marriage has not ever to my knowledge included homosexuality. That's not to pick on homosexuality. It's not, you know, man on child, man on dog, or whatever the case may be. It is one thing. And when you destroy that you have a dramatic impact on the quality --'
-- AP Interview, April 7, 2003
'9/11 families and everybody else in America should be furious at this president that he's walking abound taking credit for, you know, getting Osama bin Laden. He didn't get Osama bin Laden!'
-- Think Progress, May 6, 2011
'I can't imagine any other organisation with its roots as poisonous as the roots of Planned Parenthood getting federal funding of any kind. This is an organisation that was founded on the eugenics movement, founded on racism. It's origins are horrific. You can say well, it's not that anymore. It's not far from where it was in my opinion in its activities and its motivations.'
-- The Huffington Post, April 28, 2011
'You can say I'm a hater. But I would argue I'm a lover. I'm a lover of traditional families and of the right of children to have a mother and father.'
-- Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, July 15, 2004
