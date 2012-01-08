Sh*t Santorum Says

Photo: AP

One of the reasons Rick Santorum is currently surging in the polls is because he represents an unapologetically conservative alternative to Mitt Romney.Translation: He is the latest recipient of the GOP’s attempt to anoint a not Romney and his time in the spotlight conveniently coincided with the New Hampshire primary.



And while he may be a new face to some Americans, Santorum has been around politics for a long time.

That means that, much like Newt Gingrich, Santorum boasts a long history of remarks that at times sound totally wild.

Bears as a metaphor for homosexuality, defence of marriage as a national security issue — welcome to Rick Santorum’s world.

