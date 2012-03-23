Some YouTube Partners Are Making Tens of Millions Of Dollars A Year

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

YouTube is becoming more like TV — and that means it’s going having high paid stars, too.Recently, YouTube redesigned its site to cater to more original programming — which basically turned parts of YouTube into channels that you’d traditionally see on TV.



Speaking at IGNITION West, Shishir Mehrotra, vice president of product management of YouTube, said the channels have increased engagement.

Mehrotra also said TV creators are now running test shows on YouTube before running it on TV. “We are the world’s biggest focus group,” he said.

Business Insider’s Matt Rosoff, who was leading the discussion, questioned whether or not we are going to see big time stars come out of YouTube anytime soon.

Mehrotra answered, “hundreds of people are making 6 figures, some are making tens of millions of dollars.”

Some YouTube stars like The Khan Academy aggregate five million viewers a month.

On YouTube, the creators can build a global audience, he added.

Mehrotra also talked about YouTube’s mobile presence, which is particularly strong in parts of Asia. Half of the traffic is mobile in Korea and Japan, and more than 10% of all traffic globally is mobile.

We caught up with Mehrotra afterwards to go over what he said during the IGNITION West panel, including the kind of data YouTube collects and how that data can help creators tailor their material to an audience.

