The internet is in love with a shirtless runner who charmed his way into a Chicago weather report

The internet is love with Ethan Renoe, the shirtless runner who took over a weather report on WGN-TV in Chicago.

Renoe was running in the rain on Sunday night when a reporter stopped him for an interview. After talking about how much he loved the weather, Renoe added, “And I’m also single!”

By Monday, the video had been viewed more than two million times on WGN’s Facebook page. In a follow-up interview, Renoe said he’d racked up nearly 1,000 new Facebook friend requests since the video went viral.

He might not be single much longer.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Ben Nigh

