Shiri Appleby Is The Sanest Actress On 'Girls'

Well, I'm friendly with Jenni Konner--executive producer on the show, and I've been wanting to get into directing.

So I had been talking to her about coming to New York to shadow one of their directors, which is basically like an internship where you follow a director around during prep and production to learn about directing television and how they direct specifically on that show. So when I was out there shadowing Jesse Peretz on episode eight actually, Lena asked me if I would want to come do the show, and I was thrilled. So that's how I got the part.

It was definitely like a best case scenario.