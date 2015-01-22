The ShipYourEnemiesGlitter Website Just Sold For $85,000

The site that irks your enemies by sending them envelopes full of glitter for $9.99 just sold for $US85,000.
Not bad for two weeks’ work.
With an hour to go, auction site Flippa had a technical glitch which briefly halted bidding for the site.
Australian founder Mat Carpenter claimed there were 10,000 people waiting to have glitter shipped to their enemies, so the price tag isn’t a bad deal.
If those sales do come through, that’s $99,900 in revenue and although there is a bit of hard work ahead for the new owner, filling 10,000 envelopes full of the sparkly stuff, it’s not bad for day one.
In just over a week the 22-year-old guy created a monster. The site received more than 2,200 sales which he’s still trying to fill.
That’s more than $21,000 in sales for a website which isn’t even a month old. But he got fed up with the idea and listed the site for sale almost a week ago.
There were 345 bids made for the site. With 15 minutes left before close, Carpenter added a “buy it now” option for $110,000. At 10 minutes to go, Carpenter lowered it to $100,000. Five minutes before the auction closed, he lowered the immediate purchase option to $90,000.
