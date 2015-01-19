Here's What The Australian Guy Who Set Up The Website To Send Glitter To Your Enemies Learned From The 'Stupid Idea'

ShipYourEnemiesGlitter founder Mat Carpenter.

The guy who launched ShipYourEnemiesGlitter.com, the website that allows you to send an envelope packed with glitter to people you don’t like, is fed up of the site and is selling it but he’s learnt a few things after going viral.

In just over a week 22-year-old Newcastle-based Mat Carpenter created a monster. His site, which sends envelopes packed with glitter to people’s enemies for $9.99, has received more than 2,200 sales which he’s still trying to fill.

That’s more than $21,000 in sales for a website which isn’t even a month old.

Carpenter said there’s a few lessons he’s learnt after going viral.

“Don’t launch a product when you’re on holidays. Don’t launch a product that involves glitter. Don’t underestimate a stupid idea,” he said.

The site has also had more than 2.3 million visitors.

An online auction for the site has now surpassed $70,000 on auction platform Flippa.

The auction ends in three days but Carpenter said he’d already received a number of offers to buy it privately.

Carpenter runs The Aussie SEO, a website which helps companies boost their rankings on search sites such as Google. He’s also been building websites for about five years.

He launched ShipYourEnemiesGlitter as a New Year resolution.

“My New Year’s resolution was to work on more side projects and this was the first idea that came to me. In the past I’ve received birthday and Christmas cards from friends, family and relatives and I absolutely hated it so I wanted to pay that hate forwards,” he said.

While the idea is to pass the hate on, Carpenter said he thinks a lot of people are using the service as a practical joke between mates.

The site isn’t taking any new orders as Carpenter has been inundated and is sick of dealing with all the glitter which he currently buys from a local store.

Carpenter said he’s also received hundreds of emails from people who would like to ship the glitter for a small fee.

“The only marketing that has been done was when I launched which included sending out a Tweet from my own personal Twitter account. I also posted the website to Product Hunt. From there, coverage of the site exploded,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.