If You Like Photos Of Beautiful Ships, This Is The Instagram Account For You

AP Moeller Maersk has set a record for carrying the most cargo. The Mary Maersk carried 17,603 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) from Algeciras, Spain to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia.

We’ve been tracking Maersk Line’s awesome Instagram account for some time. Here’s some beautiful maritime photos that should appeal to anyone interested in shipping and trade.

“Maersk Line in Istanbul, Turkey.”

“A Maersk ship is assisted into San Juan Harbor.”

“Moving a ship, March 2014”

A Maersk container appears to head in to the mountains.”

“Last year Maersk Line moved more than 300,000 containers of toys and gadgets. (Image by Eve Helwich)”

“The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller in Rotterdam on it’s maiden voyage.”

“Eleonora Maersk. Nighttime in the Port of Aarhus, Denmark.”

“Early containership Axel Mærsk as seen in 1976.”

“The famous stairwell as seen from below”

“The giant four-bladed propeller for the first Triple-E being loaded onto the Maersk Salalah in Hamburg.”

“Edith Maersk in a puddle. From the Port of Rotterdam.”

“Edith Maersk and the Solitude of the Sea.”

“The windsurfer feat. Louis Maersk (1984).”

“Frozen over in Saint Petersburg.”

“Cargo hold 4 & 3 on one of our new Triple-E vessels. From the DSME shipyard in Okpo, South Korea.”

“The wall of Maersk.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.