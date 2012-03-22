Shipping Containers Offer Low-Cost Housing Alternative To Desperate Buyers

The foreclosure crisis and lackluster rental market are pushing homeowners to look into more affordable housing options. The coolest so far: shipping container homes.



Commonly used to house Army troops and other contractors, these repurposed containers feature pared-down designs and basic amenities: a living room, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom.

One woman, who identifies herself to Faircompanies.com as Lulu, explains in the video below how she found and renovated her shipping container home post-recession (via Inman News):

If you’re not as DIY-savvy as Lulu, US companies like New Jersey-based Sea Box, Inc. and New York’s based 21st Century Homes & Structures construct these homes, which are said to be eco-friendly, sturdy and disaster-proof (a plus in this climate).

Of course, they’re cheap too: 21st Century Homes & Structures’ containers start at $89 per square foot (up to $1,280 square ft.), which comes to about $100,000.

