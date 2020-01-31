This tiny home is made from a repurposed shipping container, and it's fully customisable

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

Two California architects designed a luxurious take on the shipping container home.

The tiny house is called “buhaus,” a combination of bauhaus design style and the Malibu roots of the architects.

The units are fully customisable, and set to go on sale in the spring of 2020.

Shipping containers have never felt so stylish. This new design from Doug Burdge and Nate Garnero was inspired by the Woolsey Fire that devastated California in 2018. As long-time Malibu residents, the two men wanted to build self-sustaining, resilient homes.

The unit is made up of one large living space with a separate bathroom, plus the option to add a deck and open it to the outdoors. Called buhaus, the design is a combination of bauhaus design, which is distinctive for geometric and linear shapes, and Malibu, where the architects are from.

Buhaus units are not yet available, but Curbed reported that preorders will start at $US96,000.

Check out photos of this innovative tiny home.

These structures are 160-square-feet, inspired by repurposed shipping containers. They are fully customisable, with several options on exterior and interior finishes, plus coordinating furniture.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

They also come in a special camouflage exterior for buyers who want to use the Buhaus as an “off the grid” unit in the wilderness, according to a spokesperson.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

Designed with fire-resistant material, the units are not meant as temporary housing. They’re intended to be a “luxury guest house of sorts,” a spokesperson told Business Insider

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

Panels of the home’s exterior can be raised to shade the outdoor deck, making the tiny home feel larger.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

The living room has oak paneling, customisable in a variety of finishes.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home living room.

The custom Murphy bed, which fits unobtrusively in the wall when not in use, folds out into the living room.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home Murphy bed.

The home itself is customisable, with the possibility of coordinating paneling and other furniture.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home Murphy bed.

A desk also folds out from the wall in the living room…

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home living room.

…perfect for transforming the living space from day to night.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home living room.

Custom cabinets are another way that the small space is optimised to make the best use of every square foot.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home Murphy bed.

Despite the home’s small size, the bathroom is surprisingly luxurious.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home bathroom.

An outdoor shower is a smart addition to keep the tiny home clean after a trip to the beach.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home bathroom.

It also opens up onto a large wooden deck.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home bathroom.

The bathroom is completed with high-end end finishes and a pedestal sink.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home bathroom.

No space is wasted, and these closets show how many storage options the house offers.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home bathroom.

The polished aluminium exterior looks particularly stunning at night.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

Buhaus units go on sale in spring of 2020, starting at $US96,000.

Burdge Architects Shipping container tiny home exterior.

Follow them on Instagram here, and join the waitlist here.

