The Mysterious Titans Of Shipping Reveal The Truth About The Global Economy

John Fredriksen, CEO of Frontline Ltd.

Photo: Dynasties Of The Sea

Approximately 95 per cent of world trade occurs by sea. However, little is known about the world’s shippers because only a fraction are traded publicly.In her new book Dynasties Of The Sea, CNBC’s Lori Ann LaRocco profiles 21 of the biggest players of the notoriously secretive shipping industry.



LaRocco also got the priceless insight of these players who are intimately familiar with what’s going on in the world economy.

“One of the biggest themes that came out of this book is how these shipping titans are worried about the health of the global economy and the bloated balance sheets of the United States and Europe,” LaRocco says.

From the book, we pulled some key quotes from the biggest players of the shipping industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.