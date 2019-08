The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department‘s Artificial Reef program sank a 371-foot cargo vessel, named the Kraken, on January 20. The ship is part of the program’s efforts to create artificial reefs in the Gulf of Mexico that will serve as a haven for fish, coral, and other sea life.

