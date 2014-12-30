REPORT: Ship Off Greek Island Sends SOS Signal Because Of Suspected Gunmen On Board

Google Maps Corfu is indicated by the red bubble on the map.

A ship off the Greek island of Corfu has sent a distress signal because of suspected gunmen on board, Reuters reports, citing state media.

The vessel is reportedly carrying 700 passengers, many of which are illegal immigrants.

Reuters also reported that a Greek navy frigate, a coastguard vessel and a military helicopter were heading toward the ship.

In a press conference on Tuesday for the ferry that caught fire on route to Italy, authorities said they do not believe the incidents are related despite their close proximity.

The ferry caught fire approximately 100 kilometres from where the passenger ship that has reportedly been boarded by armed men is located.

This is a developing story. Check back for live updates.

