Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Tests Out Self-Driving Cars In Tokyo

Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waves during a test drive of Japanese auto maker Nissan Motor’s autonomous vehicle in Tokyo on November 9, 2013

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took a ride in several self-driving vehicles on the public roads in the capital on Saturday, showcasing the technology ahead of Tokyo Motor Show.

Abe tried auto-piloting vehicles from Toyota, Honda, and Nissan on the roads around Japan’s National Diet Building, as major international automakers compete with likes of Google and other IT firms to develop new types of cars with the goal of helping to reduce accidents by eradicating human error.

“I felt with my body that the Japanese technology is the world’s best,” Abe told reporters after riding the vehicles.

It was the first time that auto-piloting vehicles have run on ordinary roads in Japan.

Automakers have previously tested self-driving vehicles on highways that offer better driving conditions, and no pedestrians.

The Tokyo Motor Show, slated for later this month, will feature the self-driving technologies, as well as electric vehicles and other models.

Abe has pledged to help advance auto-piloting technology as part of his economic policy, in addition to measures encouraging various technological innovations, investments and to attract foreign talents to work in Japan.

Copyright (2013) AFP. All rights reserved.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.