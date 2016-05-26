Japan's prime minister publicly scolded Obama to his face over 'despicable' Okinawa murder

Japan’s prime minister publicly rebuked President Barack Obama at a press conference Wednesday, saying he feels “profound resentment” over a murder allegedly committed by an American in Okinawa.

Shinzo Abe told Obama, who is visiting Japan for the annual G7 summit, that he was lodging a “protest” over the death of a 20-year-old woman who had been missing since April. A US military contractor working on a base Okinawa was arrested for the crime after she was found in a forest in the city, according to CBS News.

“I feel profound resentment against this self-centered and absolutely despicable crime,” Abe said at the press conference on Wednesday.

He continued, addressing Obama:

This case has shocked not only Okinawa, but also deeply shocked the entire Japan. I conveyed to the president that such feelings of Japanese people should be sincerely taken to heart. I also urged the United States to make sure to take effective and thorough means to prevent a recurrence, and vigorously and strictly address the situation.

CBS noted that anti-American sentiment in Okinawa is already high because of the US military’s presence in the city.

Obama, in turn, responded that the US is “appalled” by any violent crime carried out by a US contractor.

“We consider it inexcusable and we are committed to doing everything that we can to prevent any crimes to take place of this sort,” Obama said, noting that the US would review procedures and make sure that “everything that can be done to prevent such occurrences from happening again are put into place.”

Here’s the full statement from Abe:

At the very outset of our small group discussion, I firmly lodged a protest against President Obama as the Japanese Prime Minister with regard to the most recent case in Okinawa. The entire time for the small group discussion was spent on this specific case in Okinawa. And I feel profound resentment against this self-centered and absolutely despicable crime. This case has shocked not only Okinawa, but also deeply shocked the entire Japan. I conveyed to the President that such feelings of Japanese people should be sincerely taken to heart. I also urged the United States to make sure to take effective and thorough means to prevent a recurrence, and vigorously and strictly address the situation. In proceeding with the realignment of the US forces without truly staying together with the feelings of the people in Okinawa we will not be able to make progress. And there is a tough and challenging road ahead of us as we seek to regain confidence, which was lost due to the most recent case. However, we both agreed to do our utmost in areas such as impact mitigation in Okinawa through Japan-US cooperation.

And video of the press conference:



