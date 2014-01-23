Shinzo Abe Just Ended A Speech With A Not-So-Veiled Message To China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe just wrapped up a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

There’s a ton of interest in him in part because of his big “Abenomics” experiment, but also because tensions are growing between Japan and China and everyone wants to hear what he has to say on that.

In his introductory remarks, he declares that a “new dawn” is coming over Japan. He says Japan will completely liberalize the Japanese electricity sector, and that corporate tax cuts and labour market reforms are on the way.

As he ended the speech, he sent a very big veiled message to China. Without naming any specific country, he said that military expansion in the region must be held in check, he called for transparent military budgets, and he said the “Law of the Sea” must be respected, which is an obvious reference to the island disputes.

He promised that Japan has vowed never to wage a war again and that it plans to keep that vow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.