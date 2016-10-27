No one can decide if these legs are shiny or not

leonardhoespams/Instagram Are these legs the new dress?

Do these legs look oily to you?

An Instagram post from Hunter Culverhouse is going viral after they posted a picture of his legs to social media. But nobody can agree on whether or not these legs are covered in some time of shiny, oily substance — or not.

Take a look:



People are freaking out. In a bizarre optical illusion, some people see the legs as weirdly glossy, and other people notice the trick right away. Just take a look at some of the comments on Culverhouse’s post:

It turns out that the legs aren’t covered in oil or plastic. The white streaks are paint, playing tricks on your eyes.

The way people are seeing it is reminiscent of The Dress from last year, which some people saw as blue and black and others as white and gold (it’s blue and black).

Culverhouse told INSIDER that the effect was completely unintentional. They took the photo after finishing up some homework for an art class.

“[I] had some white paint left on my brush and put random lines on my legs, turned out to be a completely confusing picture for everyone on the internet,” Culverhouse wrote in an email. They didn’t realise the picture was going viral until other people started commenting on it and sharing it with their friends.

“The first time I posted it, it didnt go completely crazy,” Culverhouse wrote in an email. “But then I reposted it again and other big accounts started to post it and share it. Then it took to Twitter and YouTubers started tweeting about it as well.”

Since Culverhouse posted the photo, it’s been ripped by other meme accounts and written up on The Huffington Post and BuzzFeed. The original post has more than 5,700 likes.

are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them pic.twitter.com/7Z8e8F1JCZ

— kayden ???? (@kingkayden) October 26, 2016

Once you see it you can’t unsee it pic.twitter.com/5mREeJUhYV

— bree (@msbreeezyyy) October 25, 2016

But now you know the truth: it’s only paint.

