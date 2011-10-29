This Korean Retail Tycoon Has Found An Innovative Way To Avoid Traffic On His Commute To Work

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Traffic in Seoul can get pretty awful.So Chung Yong-jin, vice chairman of Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group, has taken a new tactic to reduce the time of his daily commute from the suburbs to the main branch of the department store.



He recently ditched his BMW 7 Series and started driving a bus to work in order to take advantage of special high-occupancy driving lanes, according to the Chosun Ilbo, a daily Korean news site.

The move can cut his hour-long commute by 20 or 30 minutes.

Chung’s bus of choice is a 13-seat silver Mercedes-Benz Sprinter MiniBus that he purchased last year for around $90,500.

Chung, 42, is the 27th wealthiest man in Korea, with a net worth of $790 million, according to Forbes.

