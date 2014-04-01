A Detroit Company Is Making Luxury Watches In A Former Auto Factory

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> While everyone knows Detroit's been through some tough times, there's optimism in the air for a Motor City comeback. On the front lines of this comeback is Shinola -- an American company that makes hand-crafted bicycles, watches and leather goods in a former auto factory. "Detroit has amazing people. The raw talent here is incredible. The skilled talent here is amazing," Shinola president Jacques Panis tells us. Take a video tour of the Shinola factory and see for yourself. Produced by Will Wei

