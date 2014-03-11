AOL Has Deleted The Amazing Photo Of Its Digital Prophet Swinging From A Wrecking Ball

On Sunday, AOL’s Digital Prophet Shingy (David Shing) rode a wrecking ball at SXSW, the interactive conference taking place this week in Austin, T.X.:

AOL tweeted:

The tweet and photo made its way around the Internet but today, it was MIA from AOL’s Twitter feed.

A source close to AOL says the decision came from the AOL team working and tweeting at SXSW and not from the higher-ups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.