AOL Has Deleted The Amazing Photo Of Its Digital Prophet Swinging From A Wrecking Ball

On Sunday, AOL’s Digital Prophet Shingy (David Shing) rode a wrecking ball at SXSW, the interactive conference taking place this week in Austin, T.X.:
AOL tweeted:
@AOL‘s @shingy taking a ride on the @mashable wrecking ball. #sxsw #sxswi pic.twitter.com/YaA0UtsruR
The tweet and photo made its way around the Internet but today, it was MIA from AOL’s Twitter feed.
A source close to AOL says the decision came from the AOL team working and tweeting at SXSW and not from the higher-ups.
