Meet Shingy, AOL's Self-Proclaimed 'Digital Prophet' Who Has The Internet Buzzing

The Internet went bananas earlier this evening, as people began spreading a picture from an interview that was on MSNBC featuring a man with quirky-looking hair.

The man is David Shing, and here’s everything you need to know about him:

1. He’s AOL’s “Digital Prophet,” which means he “works across the globe to identify new opportunities for the business,” according to his personal site.

2. He’s an Australian, currently based in New York. (We love his accent, which you can hear here.)

3. He’s a self-proclaimed “accidental songwriter,” and he wrote an album called “Love Letters.” The album, Shingy says, is something that “he wrote and recorded in two weeks in secret for my babe.” Our personal favourite jam off the LP is a song called “Little Darling.”

4. His look is so unique that a work-friend once dressed up as him for Halloween:

5. He went to Billy Blue College Of Design in Sydney, according to his LinkedIn. Before AOL, he worked as VP of Creative and Strategy at an analytics company called Decentrix and VP of Product Strategy at a company called ClickThis.

6. A girlfriend bought him this bike for Christmas in 2010. According to his Facebook page, it didn’t arrive until February.

7. He created a large-scale painting in AOL HQ.

8. Sometimes he gets to hang out with other big-name musicians

Tumblr Here he is with Imogen Heap

9. Apparently, he hates GIFs.

10. He made a limited-edition magazine:

