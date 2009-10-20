Big Things for Small Business: Sacred Wind Communications, Inc.

Small businesses are the driving force behind growth and innovation in the American economy, and their inspiring stories reverberate across all industry sectors. American Express and NBC Universal are proud to support the small business community, so they’ve partnered to create the Shine A Light program in order to honour standout small businesses everywhere. All across America, people like you have weighed in with nominations of inspiring small businesses and votes for the finalists. Today your votes and participation have determined which of the three inspiring small business finalists will receive $100,000 in grant and marketing support from American Express.

The Shine a Light winning small business is Sacred Wind Communication, Inc., a telecommunications

company with a truly inspiring story of bringing telephone and internet access to areas of the Navajo region in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Congratulations to HappyBaby Foods and Beacon Paint & Hardware on being finalists! American Express and NBC Universal are thrilled to recognise all three businesses as part of Shine A Light.

Tune into MSNBC’s Your Business on 10/25 to see the winner!



?” align=”left” size=”xlarge” nocrop=”true” clear=”true”]Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.