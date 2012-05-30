Gary Shilling: Ignore The Bullish Consumer Credit Numbers, This Is Just The Beginning Of A Decade Of Deleveraging

According to data released by the Federal Reserve, consumer credit has been on an upswing.



But Gary Shilling thinks this is just an anomaly. He thinks we are still in the beginning of a decade of deleveraging where the U.S. economy experiences lackluster GDP growth.

In this segment, Shilling explains his view on the U.S. economy and how deleveraging is hitting it.

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

