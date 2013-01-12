Gary Shilling Identifies 9 Things That Will Hurt US Growth

The global investment scene is dominated by deleveraging, according to Gary Shilling.



And in the U.S., the financial sector and household sector need 9.5 years and 8.3 years, respectively, to return their balance sheets to trend.

And until this period of deleveraging comes to an end, Shilling forecasts average U.S. GDP growth of two per cent. But there are nine other factors that would also slow U.S. and global growth in coming years. From the latest A Gary Shilling’s Insights:

Photo: A. Gary Shilling

