Shiller: Housing 'Might' Be Turning Around

Mr. Shiller believes housing could be recovering and that recessions are indeed generally V-shaped. Unfortunately he also thinks stocks are a bit overpriced.



Speaking to Bloomberg TV and Radio, Shiller said:

“The month-over-month increase in home prices is “quite striking,” Shiller said. “The sense that something is changing is definitely in the air.”

