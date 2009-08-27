Shiller: Housing 'Might' Be Turning Around

Vincent Fernando
Robert Shiller

Mr. Shiller believes housing could be recovering and that recessions are indeed generally V-shaped. Unfortunately he also thinks stocks are a bit overpriced.

Speaking to Bloomberg TV and Radio, Shiller said:

“The month-over-month increase in home prices is “quite striking,” Shiller said. “The sense that something is changing is definitely in the air.”

Read more here

