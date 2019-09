Professor Robert Shiller stopped by TechTicker last week. Video above. Key points below.

House prices are still only halfway back down to fair value.

Prices don’t usually stop at fair value.

Obama’s plan won’t turn house prices around.

And here’s the housing chart worth 1000 words, which is based on Prof. Shiller’s data:

