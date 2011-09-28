SHILLER: House Prices Probably Won’t Hit Bottom For Years

The July numbers for the most widely followed measure of house prices, the S&P/Case-Shiller Index, were released this morning.



The numbers weren’t terrible–on a seasonally adjusted basis, July was basically the same as June–but one of the creators of the index, Professor Robert Shiller of Yale University, isn’t taking much solace in them.

The economy has deteriorated significantly since July, Professor Shiller observes, and he suspects that the housing market has followed suit.

And, from a broader perspective, house prices are still down more than 4% year over year.

In February, Professor Shiller startled those looking for an imminent “bottom” in house prices by suggesting that house prices could still fall 10% to 25%.

He’s standing by that assessment.

House prices won’t necessarily plunge from here in nominal terms, but in real terms–after adjusting for inflation–they could still drop significantly, Professor Shiller says.

And the bottom might not arrive for years.

This post originally appeared at Yahoo’s Daily Ticker.

