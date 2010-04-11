Shiller: "Don't Bet The Farm On A Housing Recovery"

From Robert Shiller in the NY Times: Don’t Bet the Farm on the Housing Recovery



MUCH hope has been pinned on the recovery in home prices that began about a year ago. A long-lasting housing recovery might provide a balm to households, mortgage lenders and the entire United States economy. But will the recovery be sustained?

Alas, the evidence is equivocal at best.

The most obvious reason for hope is that, unlike stock prices, home prices tend to show a great deal of momentum.

