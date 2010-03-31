Shiller: 50-50 Chance For A Double Dip In Housing Market

Earlier on Bloomberg TV, Robert Shiller said there is a “50-50” chance that a double-dip will occur in the housing market.



:35 Recovery was sharp a year ago, and now has gone weak

1:00 Withdrawal of government support haunts market

1:30 There is a real concern about a ‘double-dip’

2:50 Private demand replacing the Fed depends on ‘animal spirits’

3:20 50-50 chance on ‘double-dip’

