Shiite Militants Hack U.S. Drones With $25 Software

Up until this summer, Shiite militants in Iraq were regularly intercepting video feeds from U.S. Predator drones operating in Iraq, the Wall Street Journal reports.



Video data recorded by the unmanned aircraft was being broadcast unencrypted, and data from a number of seized laptops indicates that miltiamen were regularly intercepting, recording, and distributing this data.

The militants were able to intercept the broadcasts with help from software such as SkyGrabber, available online for $25.95.

The Pentagon has been working to make sure all transmissions are encrypted, but the WSJ was unable to confirm that the problem has been fully resolved. The military has known about this weakness since the 1990s conflict in Bosnia.

