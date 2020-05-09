Shifting Gears: Uber and Lyft are getting hammered during the pandemic, but a turnaround may be on the horizon

Reuters An Uber Eats food delivery courier closes a bag with an order in central Kiev

Uber and Lyft reported Q1 earnings this week, with mixed results on both fronts. Lyft managed to stave off some of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Graham Rapier reported. The company topped Wall Street expectations on revenue and net losses Wednesday. Uber said it lost $US2.9 billion in the first three months of the year, while beating investors’ revenue projections by a wide margin.

On the shipping and logistics front, the chief executive at DHL told Rachel Premack the way you receive your packages could change forever on the other side of this pandemic.

General Motors eked out a Q1 profit despite economic headwinds caused by the virus in last several weeks. Matt DeBord reports strong SUV and pickup-truck sales in the quarter actually helped GM’s North American business.

Elon Musk had another busy week that started with the birth of his sixth child, and ended with Tesla’s assembly plant reopening after a weeks-long hiatus in Fremont, California.

Elsewhere on planet Earth, SpaceX is preparing to launch its first humans into space later this month. Dave Mosher reports NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine believes it is essential for the mission to proceed, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

April saw 88,300 truckers lose their jobs, and it’s the biggest single-month loss of trucking jobs on record, according to data extending back to January 1990. April wiped out all trucking employments gained during the past five and a half years, bringing the industry back to its employment numbers in November 2014.

Subway and bus drivers in New York City say the government did too little to protect them from the coronavirus. Business Insider spoke with five Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers who revealed the inside story about how the agency has handled the pandemic.

Leaked memo reveals United Airlines will force administrative workers to take unpaid days off.United’s head of human resources said that the airline was trying to save as much money as possible, and expects to lay off at least 30% of its administrative staff on October 1.

The Postal Service can’t break up with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, in part because the relationship between the two entities is complicated. Amazon and the US Postal Service has become political fodder in recent years as President Donald Trump has demanded USPS to up its rates on the mega retailer. Still, there’s far more to the story of these two entities.

