Shifting Gears: Is this the end of public transit?

Reuters Morning traffic drives on the 405 freeway in Los Angeles

Happy Friday and welcome to another week of Shifting Gears, Business Insider’s weekly roundup of all things transportation.

The Centres for Disease Control had a dire warning this week as businesses slowly start to bring back employees: they should drive to work.

Of course, they can also bike or walk, the agency said, in order to avoid contracting or spreading the coronavirus, but there’s only a small percentage of people who live close enough to work for this luxury.

Not only is there a push for single-occupancy vehicles, public health officials warned that car-pooling and pooled ride-hailing could be just as dangerous, eroding decades of work to ease congestion and pollution on America’s clogged highways.

“Our roads cannot handle the increase in demand that will come from increased vehicle dependence,” one expert said of the new friction in re-opening the country’s economy. “Congestion levels will likely become unbearable.”

Adding insult to injury, public transit agencies are grappling with steep declines in revenue that began in March as shelter-in-place order proliferated throughout the US. Now many are wondering: will the commuters come back? Personally, I haven’t been on a bus or train in months, just like most of my colleagues. When will you feel safe returning? Let’s chat.

don't forget you can sign up to get this directly to your inbox here.

Let’s go:

