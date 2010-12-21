Watch Out, SHIBOR Is Surging In China As The Government Tightens Its Screws

China may be slowly increasing its tightening measures, rather than going for the full out rate hike, but it’s still having an impact on the country’s banks.



Last week, China’s government stopped lending for some of the government’s banks to companies intending to use the money to invest in real estate and other fixed assets.

Now, they’re telling pharmaceutical companies to lower prices.

From Waverly Advisors:

The announcement that the National Development and Reform Commission may seek to reduce drug costs sharply caused heavy selling in the pharmaceutical sector, while overall market jitters contributed to a volatile session. Note that short term call-rates have risen sharply in recent weeks (see chart).

SHIBOR, or the Shanghai interbank offered rate, has surged with the tightening measures as lending policy becomes more restricted. Much of this may just be front-running the expected future rate hike, but already Chinese policies, and signaling, is having an impact.

From Waverly Advisors:

Photo: Waverly Advisors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.