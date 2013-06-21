SHIBOR Falls After Some Reported Help From The Chinese Central Bank

Yesterday we pointed out a sharp rise in money market rates in China.



The Shibor fix for June 21 shows that the overnight Shibor is down 495.20 basis points to 8.4920%. This compares with 578.40 basis point increase yesterday to 13.44%.

Here’s a quick look at today’s quote, and yesterdays.

SHIBORBloomberg reported earlier that money market rates had declined after the People’s Bank of China injected 50 billion yuan through short-term liquidity operations. The one day repo fell 384 basis points to 7.90%, the biggest drop since 2007.

But there isn’t much reason to celebrate.

Just because PBOC made this problem “go away” for the moment, doesn’t mean the real problem is solved. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) June 21, 2013

