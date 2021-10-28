Meme coins are in the spotlight after shiba inu coin’s massive run. Here are the 10 largest by market cap.

Shiba inu dog. Otsphoto/Shutterstock

Meme tokens have been hounding the spotlight thanks to shiba inu’s massive run.

“These are driven by culture and represent an underlying theme or movement,” John Wu of Ava Labs said.

Here are the top 10 meme coins by market capitalization.

Thanks to shiba inu’s massive run, the coin is now the top meme token and eighth-largest cryptocurrency overall after its founding just over a year ago in August 2020.

But what exactly is a meme token? John Wu, president of Ava Labs, the team behind altcoin avalanche, put it simply: “These are driven by culture and represent an underlying theme or movement, rather than special technical use cases.”

That’s not to say meme coins, which are typically borne out of jokes, are useless. The ethereum-based shiba inu, for instance, is developing shibarium and shobosi games and is offering non-fungible tokens, to name a few.

And if anything, the eye-popping success of shiba inu only reinforces that investors should not dismiss meme tokens, Tim Frost, CEO of digital wealth management platform YIELD App, told Insider.

“The value of a crypto token is decided upon by the people that are buying and selling. And if the people that are buying decide that they like a dog meme coin, then a dog meme coin is going to be popular,” Frost said.

Apart from the coin with a cute puppy as its mascot, there are other meme tokens out there that are well-loved by the crypto community. Here are the top 10 by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap data.

10. Doggy

Ticker: DOGGY

DOGGY Price: $US0.008882

$US0.008882 Market capitalization: $US35.9 ($AU48) million

$US35.9 ($AU48) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 661

661 One-week performance: +34.02%

9. Tiger King

Ticker: TKING

TKING Price: $US0.00009783

$US0.00009783 Market capitalization: $US58.9 ($AU78) million

$US58.9 ($AU78) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 544

544 One-week performance: -13.41%

8. SafeMoon Inu

Ticker: SMI

SMI Price: $US0.00007325

$US0.00007325 Market capitalization: $US73.2 ($AU97) million

$US73.2 ($AU97) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 496

496 One-week performance: +744.39%

7. CumRocket

Ticker: CUMMIES

CUMMIES Price: $US0.06276

$US0.06276 Market capitalization: $US82.8 ($AU110) million

$US82.8 ($AU110) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 466

466 One-week performance: +41.17%

6. MonaCoin

Ticker: MONA

MONA Price: $US1.44 ($AU2)

$US1.44 ($AU2) Market capitalization: $US94 ($AU125) million

$US94 ($AU125) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 440

440 One-week performance: -5.12%

5. Hoge Finance

Ticker: HOGE

HOGE Price: $US0.0005165

$US0.0005165 Market capitalization: $US203.9 ($AU270) million

$US203.9 ($AU270) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 285

285 One-week performance: +169.48%

4. Dogelon Mars

Ticker: ELON

Price: $US0.0000007371

Market capitalization: $US405.8 ($AU538) million

Overall crypto market cap rank: 156

One-week performance: +49.59%

3. Samoyedcoin

Ticker: SAMO

SAMO Price: $US0.1607

$US0.1607 Market capitalization: $US467.9 ($AU620) million

$US467.9 ($AU620) million Overall crypto market cap rank: 234

234 One-week performance: +712.51%

2. Dogecoin

Ticker: DOGE

DOGE Price: $US0.2991

$US0.2991 Market capitalization: $US38.3 ($AU51) billion

$US38.3 ($AU51) billion Overall crypto market cap rank: 10

10 One-week performance: +19.10%

1. Shiba Inu

Ticker: SHIB

SHIB Price: $US0.00007928

$US0.00007928 Market capitalization: $US45.0 ($AU60) billion

$US45.0 ($AU60) billion Overall crypto market cap rank: 8

8 One-week performance: +181.46%