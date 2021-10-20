Trading app Public lists shiba inu coin on its trading platform as the Robinhood rival broadens crypto offerings

A shiba inu dog. Shutterstock

Crypto traders can now buy and sell shiba inu coin on trading app Public, the company said.

Public added cryptocurrency trading to its platform earlier this month.

Public users can trade multiple coins including bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin, and dogecoin.

Public, a retail trading app, added shiba inu coin to its list of cryptocurrencies users can buy and sell on the platform.

The trading app added cryptocurrencies to its platform earlier this month, allowing users to invest as little as a dollar in digital assets including bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, dogecoin, litecoin, and cardano, among others.

The latest addition comes as shiba inu coin, inspired by dogecoin and its namesake dog breed, has been on an epic rally this month, thanks in part to hype from Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk. Even as shiba inu coin has deleted several zeros from its decimal, it’s still worth just a fraction of a penny.

In an email to Insider, a spokesperson for Public said, “Because the prices of cryptos can be volatile in the short-term and tend to follow different patterns than stock market securities, Public will have Volatility Reminders on crypto pages to ensure investors can make their own decisions with context.”

Users who already activated crypto trading in the app can begin buying and selling the token, Public said, adding that any user can view the shiba inu page to learn more about it. Apex Crypto provides execution and custody services for the app’s crypto-trading feature, Insider reported previously.

Public, which launched in September 2019 as a more social investing app, has more than a million users and a market value of about $US1.2 ($AU2) billion, according to the spokesperson. On its website, the firm says that it does not make money through payment for order flow, unlike rivals like Robinhood. It says eliminating PFOF from its business model in February was meant to align their interests with those of their users.