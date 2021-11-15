The Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto exchange has added shiba inu coin to its platform following the meme coin’s big rally

Gemini has added shiba inu to its platform following meme token’s stunning rally this year.

The crypto exchange also announced the listing of audius, mask network, quant, radicle, and fetch, among others.

Gemini joins the growing list of exchanges in listing the new coin amid a surge in demand from retail investors.

Along with the dogecoin spinoff, the exchange also announced the listing of audius, mask network, quant, radicle, fetch, and wrapped centrifuge, among others.

Gemini, founded by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss in 2014, currently offers the trading and custody for more than 60 tokens.

“Dear #SHIB army, Gemini has answered your call. To the moon!” Tyler Winklevoss tweeted on November 15.

Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US listed shiba inu in September, and was followed by Public in November. Crypto.com listed shiba inu in May while eToro listed it in July.

The eye-popping rally of the dogecoin spinoff has propelled it to become the 11th largest cryptocurrency by market valuation, according to CoinMarketCap, after being created only in August 2020. It has gained almost 570% in a month, compared with a rise of 20% in bitcoin, the largest crypto by market value.

Shiba inu’s growth reinforces why some retail investors are directing their attention to newer and lesser-known coins, which have become popular for their hefty gains compared to other more established assets.

Still, some exchanges, like Robinhood, said they choose to take a more cautious approach and focus on investor protection before listing.

Shiba inu is an ethereum-based alternative to dogecoin. It was founded by someone going by the name Ryoshi, whose goal was to move away from “rigid social structures and traditional mindsets,” according to the coin’s 28-page white paper, dubbed a “woof paper.”