Shiatsu Seat Topper Relieves Back Tension With Heat And Massage

This is the i-need Shiatsu Seat Topper with Heat from Brookstone.



Why We Love It: Turn your couch or chair into the ultimate place for relaxation with this topper. It uses two rotating Shiatsu massage rollers that you can control with the remote to adjust the strength and speed you need.

The Shiatsu massage will promote improved circulation while you’re seated, and even heats up for the ultimate comfort. The controls move up and down along the chair and auto-shuts off after 20 minutes.

Photo: Brookstone

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Available through the Brookstone website.

Cost: $149.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.