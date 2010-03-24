Shia LeBeouf's Stock Picks: Buy IOC, Oil And Apple, And Short Gold

After acting in the movie Wall Street II, Apparently Shia LeBouf thinks he’s qualified to give stock picks, and he shares them with the readers of GQ.



They are below, printed in a small footnote on page 149.

It’s hard to read, so we’ll translate what he says:

— buy Apple before it splits

— oil will rally this year

— grow some balls and short gold at 120

— look at IOC. IOC’s momentum is major and will surprise to the upside

And this isn’t the first time a men’s magazine has tried to give its readers investing advice. Esquire told it’s readers to buy gold last month.

It’s almost certainly the worst advice to take ever, not because Shia or the Esquire author might be wrong, but because it’s printed in a men’s fashion magazine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.