Shia LaBeouf Arrested, Escorted Out Of Broadway's 'Cabaret' In Handcuffs

Actor Shia LaBeouf was handcuffed and escorted out of a Broadway performance of “Cabaret” Thursday night during the show’s intermission.

The 28-year-old actor was reportedly being disruptive during the first act of the performance, smoking in the theatre, and appeared to be intoxicated.

“He has been detained and charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass,” an NYPD spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter.

“The incident occurred at Studio 54 during Cabaret at around 9 p.m [ET]. He was acting disorderly, yelling and being loud, and is currently being held at the Midtown North police station,” said the police. “He will be taken to jail tonight and will then have to appear in court.”

Representatives for LaBeouf have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Broadway songwriter Benj Pasek was in the theatre during the incident and tweeted about what he saw:

Just saw Shia LaBeouf in handcuffs in tears surrounded by 6 police officers outside of CABARET the musical. Oh New York, u is a crazy bitch — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) June 27, 2014

LaBeouf’s latest incident in a string of unusual behaviour this year came the night before the release of “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” the first of the Michael Bay series not to star the actor.

