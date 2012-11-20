This Young Actor Is Bill Nye The Science Guy's Biggest Fan

Shia LeBeouf got so excited when he encountered his idol, Bill Nye The Science Guy, that he actually went up and gave him a big kiss on the cheek.



The 26-year-old actor ran into the TV star at the S.E.T. Awards in Beverly Hills, which honour work in science, engineering and technology.

After LeBeouf presented his “Transformers” director Michael Bay with the Legacy Award, he made this quick video of his star-struck moment:

