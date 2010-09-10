Shia LeBeouf Reveals How He Made $469,000... And How He Lost $109,000

Looks like Shia Lebouf knows that much of how the real Wall Street will judge the upcoming movie sequel, Wall Street 2, depends on how accurately the movie portrays its topic.



So to prepare for his leading role in the movie, Lebouf did a few things.

First, he says he studied for his Series 7 exam, which all analysts have to take as soon as they start work at banks like Goldman Sachs, a fictionalized version of which the movie has Lebouf working at (called Churchill Schwartz).

He told the New Zealand Herald:

“The only way I could feel comfortable was to know more than them. I knew nothing about maths before I got to this movie. I got kicked out of every school I ever went to. It was a really wild experience. I studied for my Series 7s, the bar exam for traders. I was really deep into this world.”

And second, and more impressively, the actor says he turned $20,000 into $380,000 by investing in financials.

“Nobody was putting money into financials, then financials exploded.”

He’s been bragging about these returns for a while, but the number seems to have dropped about $100,000, from $489,000 to $380,000.

He’s among some of the best hedge fund managers who also lost money in financials this year, but still, ouch.

Sadly, Lebouf didn’t say which financials lost him money.

