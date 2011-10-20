Shia LeBeouf Gets A Serious Beatdown -- Here's Your Morning Gossip

- Shia LeBeouf got a serious beatdown after a bar fight in Vancouver. Video of the incident is burning up the web — and while LeBeouf really gets whupped, we can’t help but think the real loser here is the guy who excitedly whipped out his camera.
- Rapper Soulja Boy got busted for weed and illegal weapons possession.
- We know you’re sick of hearing it, but for the record Lindsay Lohan may be sentenced to more jail time today. She’s supposedly completed just a fraction of the volunteer hours she was assigned — maybe because, as Lohan complained, her work an L.A. women’s shelter was “not fulfilling.”
- Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher had a marathon counseling session at L.A.’s Kabbalah centre.
- Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon have revealed their twins to the world, which seems a little formal. Don’t we all have family photos where Barbara Walters is edging firmly into the frame?
- Taylor Armstrong, widow of Russell Armstrong, continues to crow about his abusive behaviour in the wake of his suicide — but her new boyfriend, Matt Nordgren, has a pretty bad temper himself. He beat up someone’s car in a fit of rage.
