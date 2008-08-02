Shia LaBoeuf's Mangled Hand To Be Written Into "Transformers 2"

On Sunday morning, Transformers 2 star Shia LaBoeuf got into a car crash, when he may or may not have been drunk driving. LaBoeuf hurt his hand in the wreck, and now director Michael Bay says he may write the injury into the story. Bay also says that, despite the crash, LaBoeuf is mature and still “has his head together.”

Access Hollywood: The actor’s current condition might even be written into the “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” script according to Bay.

“I spoke to him yesterday in the hospital,” Bay said. “His two fingers are pretty mashed, but we’re figuring out a way to shoot around it, kind of write it in the story.”

In a strange twist, Bay said he had a conversation with the 22-year-old actor about safety, days before his crash.

“We had a little heart to heart the week before when he bought a brand new motorcycle and I [said] ‘Dude! You cannot ride that motorcycle! If you crash, you put 1,500 people out of work,'” the director recounted. “He said, ‘Ok, I won’t ride it, I won’t ride it, I’ll just drive my truck.'”

Despite the incident on Sunday, Bay said LaBeouf has his head on his shoulders.

“The kid really has his head together and you know, he’s only 22,” Bay said. “He’s doing a great job on this movie. He’s really matured since the last one and I love working with him.”

