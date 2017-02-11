Shia LaBeouf's Trump protest has been shut down reportedly due to violence

Shia LaBeouf’s Donald Trump protest has been shut down.

TMZ reports that the protest’s host, the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City, has shut off the camera that live-streamed LaBeouf’s protest, called “He Will Not Divide Us,” due to concerns that the protest had become a “flashpoint for violence.”

While the Museum of the Moving Image hasn’t responded to Business Insider’s request for comment, LaBeouf tweeted an image on Friday stating, “The museum has abandoned us.”

The “Transformers” star was arrested in the protest’s first week for allegedly getting into a fight with a man, pulling on his scarf, and scratching him. There had been other reports of violence at the site, as well.

Originally planned to last four years, the length of Trump’s presidential term, LaBeouf’s protest lasted about three weeks. He began live-streaming it on January 20.

