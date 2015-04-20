Shia LaBeouf participated in an interesting exercise while in rehab

Shia LaBeouf gave a glimpse inside his recent nine-month stay in rehab for alcohol abuse while at a screening Thursday at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The 28-year-old actor, who was arrested in New York City last summer while being disorderly at a Broadway show, was attending the festival in support of a film he financed, “Love True” from director Alma Har’el.

According to Deadline, in the post-screening Q&A, LaBeouf was asked to describe how Har’el directs people in her films and LaBeouf compared it to an exercise he went through in rehab:

“You do this kind of operatic therapy, where you go in and sit with your small little group, three or four people, and you work through your s—. Somebody will play your father, somebody will play your mother, and there’s literally like an action/cut thing and you go all the way there. For me, it’s like method acting. … The only way you can actually have something like that go on is when everyone agrees that that’s what the reality is. You rarely get that on a large film set.”

LaBeouf and Har’el previously worked together on the music video “Fjögur píanó,” by Icelandic band Sigur Rós, in which LaBeouf starred and Har’el directed.

The appearance was a rare one for the former “Transformers” star, who has stayed out of the spotlight since his arrest, though he continues to make headlines whether it be his #IAMSORRY art exhibit in January or his current hair style.

But LaBeouf is never shy, telling Variety recently about being a celebrity:

“The requirements to being a star/celebrity are namely, you must become an enslaved body. Just flesh — a commodity, and renounce all autonomous qualities in order to identify with the general law of obedience to the course of things. The star is a byproduct of the machine age, a relic of modernist ideals.”

LaBeouf will next be seen in the post-apocalyptic thriller “Man Down,” which hits theatres in the fall.

